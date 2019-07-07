Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.62 N/A -3.89 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.12 shows that Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 114.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 11.9%. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.