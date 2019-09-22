Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.59 N/A -3.93 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s 2.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 120.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, bluebird bio Inc. has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Intrexon Corporation and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $149.67, while its potential upside is 40.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 0% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation was less bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.