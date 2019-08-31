Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.86 N/A -3.93 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.2. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15.5 consensus price target and a 120.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.