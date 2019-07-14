Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.52 N/A -3.89 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Risk & Volatility

Intrexon Corporation’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intrexon Corporation and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 465.25% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 89.4% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.