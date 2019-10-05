Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Comparison side by side

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 -0.12 65.22M -3.93 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 1,079,801,324.50% -118.7% -64.8% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,000,000.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.