Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Contrasting side by side

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.54 N/A -3.89 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 33.20 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 49.28% and its consensus price target is $40.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.