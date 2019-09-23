Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Contrasting side by side

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.59 N/A -3.93 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Intrexon Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intrexon Corporation and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential -13.19% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 61.7%. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has weaker performance than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.