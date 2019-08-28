Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Comparison side by side

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 6.82 N/A -3.93 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.