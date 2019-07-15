Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.39 N/A -3.89 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 68.76 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 14.7% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Intrexon Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.