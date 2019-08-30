Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparing side by side

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.06 N/A -3.93 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intrexon Corporation and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.2 beta indicates that Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.94 which is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.