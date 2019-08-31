Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.01 N/A -3.93 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intrexon Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intrexon Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.