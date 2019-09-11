Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.66 N/A -3.93 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 86.3% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.