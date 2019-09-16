Intrepid Potash (IPI) Stake Boosted by Schneider Capital Management Corp; As Post Hldgs (POST) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 151,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 273,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, up from 122,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 527,100 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology Platform; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50,690 shares to 461,829 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 217,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.16 million shares or 0.66% less from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). 608,500 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 14,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company reported 18,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 841,472 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Fuller & Thaler Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 156,417 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Old West Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership owns 27,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 166 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 32,700 shares.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.