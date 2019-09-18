Intrepid Potash (IPI) Holder Schneider Capital Management Raised Stake; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Holding in Cisco (CSCO) by $1.35 Million as Share Value Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 151,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 273,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, up from 122,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.565. About 263,878 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Cisco (CSCO) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 25,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 191,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50M, down from 216,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Cisco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 7.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,610 shares to 34,047 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEMG) by 33,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 812,328 shares. Green Square Cap Lc stated it has 28,133 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith And holds 2.63% or 73,578 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru Co holds 2.67% or 302,301 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,730 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 354,909 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Moreover, Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or has 3.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 62,828 shares. Sns Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetta invested in 0.75% or 20,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.8% or 24.77M shares. Hollencrest Capital has 30,135 shares. Cambridge Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schafer Cullen Capital Management has invested 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 35,900 shares to 862,511 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 116,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,343 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

