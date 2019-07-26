Intrepid Potash (IPI) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $664,350 as Market Valuation Declined; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose, West Coast Financial Has Increased Its Holding by $3.18 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 221,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 148,114 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, down from 369,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.545. About 228,862 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 21.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY: LETTER FROM INTREPID ON EXTENSION OF BACKSTOP DATE; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 25,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,743 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 32,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 478,005 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.93M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

