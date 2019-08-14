Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Reaches $3.25 After 9.00% Up Move; Rathbone Brothers Plc Trimmed By $1.20 Million Its Philip Morris Intl Npv Common Stock (PM) Position

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 13,660 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 79,238 shares with $7.00 million value, down from 92,898 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock now has $129.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 4.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path

The stock of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is a huge mover today! It closed at $3.25 lastly. It is up 9.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY: LETTER FROM INTREPID ON EXTENSION OF BACKSTOP DATE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology PlatformThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $428.89M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $3.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IPI worth $38.60M more.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $428.89 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Intrepid Potash, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 136,110 shares. Art Advisors holds 0.02% or 85,974 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). 55,254 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 3.49M shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Co has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Sg Americas Llc stated it has 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Brown Advisory reported 13,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Davenport And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,000 shares. Moreover, Perritt has 0.27% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,632 shares.

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:IPI – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrepid Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intrepid and NGL Energy Partners Acquire Land and Successfully Permit Wells for a Produced Water Disposal Opportunity – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid and NGL Energy Partners Agree to Joint Marketing Agreement for the Sale of Water in Southeast New Mexico – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 8,883 shares to 44,428 valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) stake by 6,399 shares and now owns 52,565 shares. First Cash Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock was raised too.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). White Elm Cap Lc invested in 2.58% or 110,900 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advsrs Cap Mngmt Ltd has 213,024 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested in 0.33% or 155,488 shares. Permit Capital Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cedar Rock holds 19.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9.37M shares. West Chester Cap Advsr has 3,966 shares. Stearns Serv Group Inc invested in 0.1% or 5,829 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0.32% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17.50M shares. Brandywine Commerce invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 30,907 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Commercial Bank owns 33,492 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 8,901 are held by Intrust Bancorp Na. Shelter Mutual Insurance owns 1.84% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 70,520 shares.