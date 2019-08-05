Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Shorts Up By 27.94%

Analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. IPI’s profit would be $3.93M giving it 31.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Intrepid Potash, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 747,040 shares traded or 68.98% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund; 19/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE $20-30 MILLION IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: INTREPID: Investigation of TRELEGY Effectiveness: Usual Practice Design; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018

Coda Octopus Group Inc (NASDAQ:CODA) had an increase of 27.94% in short interest. CODA’s SI was 216,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.94% from 169,300 shares previously. With 278,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Coda Octopus Group Inc (NASDAQ:CODA)’s short sellers to cover CODA’s short positions. The SI to Coda Octopus Group Inc’s float is 6.6%. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 147,001 shares traded. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) has risen 139.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CODA News: 19/03/2018 CODA OCTOPUS GROUP – EXPECT REVENUE PLAN FOR ENGINEERING BUSINESS TO BE AFFECTED THROUGHOUT FISCAL YEAR 2018

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $501.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 30.4 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Intrepid Potash, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 5,641 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt L P reported 2.13M shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp has 15,014 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 50,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 10,388 shares. 105,938 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 250 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 95,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter & Com Brokerage Inc has 0.02% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Old West Management Limited Liability accumulated 933,487 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management reported 76,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0% or 13,164 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) or 46,769 shares.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $124.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets.

