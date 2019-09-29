Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Contrasting side by side

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) compete against each other in the Agricultural Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash Inc. 3 -0.28 92.10M 0.12 30.41 CVR Partners LP 4 -4.25 65.24M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash Inc. 2,856,345,366.58% 3.9% 3.1% CVR Partners LP 1,788,426,217.82% -10% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. CVR Partners LP’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrepid Potash Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, CVR Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Intrepid Potash Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CVR Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intrepid Potash Inc. and CVR Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.6% and 39.3%. Insiders owned 2.8% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.65% of CVR Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrepid Potash Inc. -1.06% 10.98% 3.6% 14.72% -9% 43.85% CVR Partners LP 6.04% 8.6% 13.48% 11.91% 18.13% 18.82%

For the past year Intrepid Potash Inc. was more bullish than CVR Partners LP.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Intrepid Potash Inc. beats CVR Partners LP.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that combines potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also offers salt for use in animal feed, pool salt, road and walkway treatment, and other industrial applications; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; salt and potassium brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.