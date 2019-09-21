Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Contrasting side by side

As Agricultural Chemicals businesses, Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash Inc. 3 2.69 N/A 0.12 30.41 Corteva Inc. 28 4.27 N/A -6.67 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 3.1% Corteva Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intrepid Potash Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Corteva Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Intrepid Potash Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corteva Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intrepid Potash Inc. and Corteva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.6% and 23%. Intrepid Potash Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, Corteva Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrepid Potash Inc. -1.06% 10.98% 3.6% 14.72% -9% 43.85% Corteva Inc. 4.17% -0.61% 0% 0% 0% 1.72%

For the past year Intrepid Potash Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corteva Inc.

Summary

Intrepid Potash Inc. beats Corteva Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that combines potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The company also offers salt for use in animal feed, pool salt, road and walkway treatment, and other industrial applications; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; salt and potassium brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.