Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Shorts at Zymeworks Inchares (ZYME) Lowered By 59.11%

Zymeworks Inchares (NYSE:ZYME) had a decrease of 59.11% in short interest. ZYME’s SI was 197,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 59.11% from 482,700 shares previously. With 262,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Zymeworks Inchares (NYSE:ZYME)’s short sellers to cover ZYME’s short positions. The SI to Zymeworks Inchares’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 331,111 shares traded or 25.26% up from the average. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 87.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 14/05/2018 – DAIICHI TO GET LICENSES TO ZYMEWORKS’S AZYMETRIC, EFECT; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Zymeworks Inc; 01/05/2018 – Zymeworks 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS TO GET $18M UPFRONT FEE,MAY GET MAX $466.7M PAYMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Zymeworks and Daiichi Sankyo Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration Focused on Bispecific Antibodies; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS – DAIICHI SANKYO TO ACQUIRE LICENSES TO CO’S AZYMETRIC AND EFECT TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS TO DEVELOP 2 ADDITIONAL BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME

Analysts expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. IPI’s profit would be $5.28 million giving it 20.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Intrepid Potash, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 306,688 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018

Among 4 analysts covering Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:ZYME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares has $4900 highest and $2300 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 45.87% above currents $25.88 stock price. Zymeworks Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $422.29 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 18.82 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.