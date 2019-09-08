Intrepid Capital Management Upped Its Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Stake; As Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Price Declined, Loeb Partners Boosted Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 67,082 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 49,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 2.13 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR NKTR-181, A FIRST-IN-CLASS INVESTIGATIONAL OPIOID TO TREAT CHRONIC LOW BACK PAIN IN ADULT PATIENTS NEW TO OPIOID; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Nektar Therapeutics, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKTR); 16/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Six Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com holds 24,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,870 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 123,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 289,912 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 48,981 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 52,809 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 50,112 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 67,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tobam reported 1.09% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 120,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). California-based Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 110,551 shares stake. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,120 shares to 650 shares, valued at $52.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For EZM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) & Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) Class Action Update – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Cross Below Book Value – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.