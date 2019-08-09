Intrepid Capital Management Upped Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Position By $426,496; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) Sentiment Is 1.56

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) stake by 25.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 3,584 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 17,899 shares with $2.14 million value, up from 14,315 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New Com now has $35.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 702,939 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased their stakes in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 8.22 million shares, up from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Bears and Bulls Have Both Won â€” Now What? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com stake by 18,465 shares to 290,170 valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 44,000 shares and now owns 143,992 shares. Protective Ins Corp Cl B was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 11,493 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 107,561 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 5,338 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 185,462 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.06% or 1.25M shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 35,655 were accumulated by Cibc. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3,750 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.19% or 605,562 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.57% or 116,130 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 49,440 shares. 232 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. 17,981 are held by Aldebaran Fincl. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 3. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $133 target. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Plan For Full Redemption Of 2015 Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares And Auction Preferred Shares And Issuance Of New Preferred Shares As Substitute Leverage – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income declares $0.0458 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund: An Exceptional National Muni Bond Fund – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund for 445,667 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,068 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 430,309 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 37,302 shares traded. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.