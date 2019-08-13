Intrepid Capital Management Upped Cubic Com (CUB) Stake by $807,240 as Stock Value Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.38. About 41,699 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 162,380 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 13,546 shares. Glenmede Na reported 95 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 90,412 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 416,879 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Synovus Corp holds 1 shares. 1,858 are held by Fred Alger Management. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Legal General Group Inc Plc reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). New Amsterdam Ptnrs New York has invested 1.06% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 23,960 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 291 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.41 million shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $225.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 393,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp..

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR, worth $301,250 on Friday, May 10.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares to 290,170 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,881 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

