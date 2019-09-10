Intrepid Capital Management Upped Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Holding by $8.31 Million; Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose While Commerce Bank Has Lowered Position by $553,842

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 2,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 16,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 19,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $10.61 during the last trading session, reaching $265.29. About 1.20M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 297.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 319,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 426,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 8.36M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DINGES DAN O. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.