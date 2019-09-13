Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Position in Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) as Valuation Rose; Hall Laurie J Trustee Position in Pepsico (PEP) Cut by $381,079 as Share Value Rose

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 968,883 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 647,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 37,681 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 685,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 8,691 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $106,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold HALL shares while 16 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.85 million shares or 0.20% less from 10.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 181,622 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 314,564 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Intrepid Cap Management Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). 195,270 are owned by Teton Advsr Incorporated. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,261 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 10,786 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 64,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) for 13,620 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). 71,200 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 113,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research holds 0% or 19,841 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 2,276 shares to 27,288 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO).

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.62M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $192.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20,100 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.77 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

