Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Position by $7.24 Million as Market Value Rose; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $4.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 147,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 177,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 598,494 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,902 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.78M, up from 308,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.6. About 546,437 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 59,590 shares to 822,235 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 50,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares to 16,741 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings.