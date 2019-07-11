Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Teradata Del Com (TDC) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Welch Group Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $983,970; Market Valuation Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 204,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 96,777 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 8,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,851 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77M, down from 286,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 8.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 13,268 shares to 406,318 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com has 460,902 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Co has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,387 shares. Moreover, Clough Capital Prtn Lp has 2.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Management Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Df Dent & holds 0.25% or 107,701 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 240,587 shares. Beck Capital Mngmt Limited reported 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 224,592 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls invested 4.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,336 were reported by Founders Secs Limited Liability. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Company invested 7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carnegie Capital Asset reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TDC’s profit will be $19.86M for 53.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Mngmt Lc holds 25 shares. Etrade Capital Llc owns 29,428 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 63,141 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). 887 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation owns 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 236 shares. 112,870 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Invesco Limited reported 858,795 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 349,590 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). 758,941 were reported by Ardevora Asset Llp. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 49,855 shares. Btim Corporation reported 718,319 shares.