Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $994,333 as Share Value Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Markston International Upped by $441,210 Its Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 17.75 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 52,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $207.75. About 1.64M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT BC CHIEF EXEC. CLUB: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA BCP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.30 EUROS FROM 0.24 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN INVESTED $100 MLN IN BUSINESSES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, TO DRIVE GROWTH IN 1Q -CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 203,450 shares. Brandes Ltd Partnership owns 50,181 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa accumulated 4.02% or 877,365 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 126,100 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Incorporated holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 614,929 shares. 151,302 were accumulated by Lincluden Mgmt Ltd. Private Trust Na has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hbk Lp has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,150 shares. Oxbow Advsrs holds 5,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Co owns 22,849 shares. Greystone Managed stated it has 61,883 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,881 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.12% or 17,088 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Invest stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.78 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares to 25,012 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,430 shares to 43,883 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,250 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Company.