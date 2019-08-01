Intrepid Capital Management Trimmed Its Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holding by $1.77 Million; Fisher Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA)

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 56,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11.54M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 billion, up from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 5.89 million shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 83JG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – INSITE 2018 Announces Its Conference Agenda; Convenes Leading Experts, Thinkers and Business Leaders; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayerische Motoren Werke A Adr by 31,968 shares to 12,164 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt In (NYSE:APAM) by 111,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares to 44,949 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 11.73 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.