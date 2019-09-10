Intrepid Capital Management Stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $323,900

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 39,307 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 35,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 869,052 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 290,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The hedge fund held 685,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 975,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 92,289 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Hallmark Introduces New “Just Because” Greeting Card Line to Inspire More Everyday Caring; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallmark Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HALL); 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 12/03/2018 Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Nv by 40,150 shares to 15,941 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 48,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,428 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares to 67,082 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New C.

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $106,490 activity.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.59M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.