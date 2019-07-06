Intrepid Capital Management Raised Position in Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) as Share Value Rose; Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.55 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 2.67 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 409,810 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 05/03/2018 – UK: WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE MAY CONTAIN STRANDS OF PLASTIC; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 18/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) by 27,427 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,873 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart takes grocery battle to next level – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Walmart World? Morgan Stanley Likes Walmart’s Approach To Global Operations – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves NOW: Opportunities In Air Cargo, Competition In E-Commerce – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel expects Walmart momentum to continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res accumulated 0.2% or 3.91 million shares. Hemenway Limited Com invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Creative Planning stated it has 285,865 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Limited Co holds 26,775 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.52% or 149,052 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated LP has 0.93% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shufro Rose & Ltd has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.11% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Loeb Ptnrs Corp has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Middleton Com Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,415 shares. Scott & Selber Inc invested in 1.41% or 27,728 shares. Trillium Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 2,521 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com accumulated 46,279 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 31,305 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 341,028 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK) by 147,674 shares to 29,890 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,881 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry (Ca), a California-based fund reported 415 shares. Synovus Corp owns 1,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tyvor Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 315,985 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 45,408 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp owns 23,200 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 25,324 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,807 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,319 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 5,466 shares. 100 are held by Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Stifel has 0.04% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 314,173 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0.12% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Covington holds 0% or 150 shares. Ls Invest Ltd accumulated 2,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurants Hungry for Technology Amid Risks: 4 Key Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought 126 shares worth $5,853. Ames Edie A bought 1,000 shares worth $46,970.