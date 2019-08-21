Intrepid Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Kroger Co Com (KR) by $655,656; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 124.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 237,728 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 619,121 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ralphs Completes Solar Power Installation At 555,000-Square-Foot Facility In Los Angeles Area – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66 million shares to 408,109 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 43,140 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 960 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 85,189 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.11% or 1.11 million shares. 496,985 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Amg Trust Bankshares holds 90,286 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 8,493 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 161,351 shares. Focused Wealth reported 3,500 shares stake. New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Country Bancshares reported 1.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 5.96 million shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Lc owns 295,426 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test Portfolio Helps Prevent Cyber-Attacks on Connected Vehicles – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,912 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).