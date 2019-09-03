Intrepid Capital Management Raised Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Position by $514,598; Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Stake in Insperity (NSP) by $1.34 Million as Shares Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 86,907 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 78,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 17,900 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 16/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS CTO HLDRS VOTE FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 60,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 71,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $97.54. About 175,634 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares to 106,169 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 123,866 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 147,747 shares. Eqis Capital Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,503 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.14% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Art Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.62% or 24,218 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 682,246 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.04% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Brinker Cap Inc owns 0.01% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 2,052 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Citadel Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 7,422 shares. 3,018 are held by Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability Com. Geode Capital Lc owns 665,513 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 15,640 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,750 shares to 84,518 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 5,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet (ZMH).

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $35.47 million for 27.40 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.