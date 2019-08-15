Intrepid Capital Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Cut by $994,333 as Stock Declined; Water Island Capital Increased U S G (USG) Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 23.35 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 172.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 946,939 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.77 million, up from 548,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Buffett Joins Shareholder Revolt at USG as Berkshire Seeks Exit; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/03/2018 – Knauf: Awaiting USG’s Response to March 15 Proposal; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.06% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 472,039 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 243,147 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 20,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 253,300 shares. Eaton Vance owns 49,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,737 were reported by Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,009 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 39.00M shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.88M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 219,925 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 12,729 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 650 shares. 2,828 were reported by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 363,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire boosts Amazon.com bet, attracts Ackman – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 168,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,448 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares to 426,855 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.