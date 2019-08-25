Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Western Un Co Com (WU) Holding; Corindus Vascular Robotics (de (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Shorts Decreased By 3.27%

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) had a decrease of 3.27% in short interest. CVRS’s SI was 13.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.27% from 14.00M shares previously. With 1.77 million avg volume, 8 days are for Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (de (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)’s short sellers to cover CVRS’s short positions. The SI to Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (de’s float is 13.1%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 2.26M shares traded. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) has risen 143.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 143.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CVRS News: 14/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC – DOUGLAS BRAUNSTEIN TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Corindus Announces $25M Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shrs and Warrants; 13/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot Appoints James Tobin to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Robert J. Smith, Affiliates Report Stake In Corindus Vascular Robot; 13/03/2018 James R. Tobin Joins Corindus Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Corindus Vascular Robot 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC -; 11/05/2018 – CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVRS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Western Un Co Com (WU) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as Western Un Co Com (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 337,381 shares with $6.23 million value, down from 373,206 last quarter. Western Un Co Com now has $9.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company has market cap of $892.53 million. The firm offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit.

