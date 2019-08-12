Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $994,333 as Market Value Declined; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Lowered Its Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 90.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 24,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 2,552 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 874,332 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 15.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16 – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Appoints Pete Maxwell to Mercer Digital Sales Leader, US & Canada – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,000 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (SOXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 0.02% or 14,563 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited holds 0.02% or 2,150 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc stated it has 0.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Private Trust Commerce Na holds 0.21% or 10,849 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc stated it has 19,017 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Spectrum Management Group Inc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Smithfield reported 6,180 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,958 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 67,072 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 513 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Tru Co. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,030 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc has 9,414 shares. First Company owns 5,087 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 47,420 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 47,675 shares. Moreover, Lynch And Assoc In has 2.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 148,439 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,721 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,165 shares. 232,344 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il. 2,284 are owned by Earnest Limited Liability. Heartland Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 0.21% or 20,763 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc owns 49,611 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 541,652 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.84% or 62.63 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 24.50M shares. Sun Life owns 16,851 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Lc holds 8,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, expected to be August 14 – Live Trading News” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares to 86,907 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.