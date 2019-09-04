Intrepid Capital Management Lowered Its Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Stake by $4.99 Million; Stock Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Held by Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 24,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $183.18. About 320,612 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 62,376 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Net $3M; 23/03/2018 – Net 1 Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER ON SASSA IMPLEMENTATION; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 EPS at Least $1.61; 02/05/2018 – South African Treasury Says Net1 Charge for Welfare Too High

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,708 shares to 441,769 shares, valued at $45.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EZU) by 63,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,704 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon unveils plans for new plant, bringing 500 more jobs to North Texas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc owns 24,693 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.2% or 57,082 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc accumulated 1,207 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 14,993 shares. Whitnell And Co has 4,025 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 26,325 shares stake. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc holds 3,441 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% or 479 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Co holds 1.33% or 163,809 shares. 3,777 are held by Wendell David Inc. The California-based Nwq Invest Co Ltd Co has invested 0.58% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dupont Mngmt holds 49,491 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hendley holds 0.28% or 3,040 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Net1 Partners with Zapper to Deploy QR Payment Technology Across Africa – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc. Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” on May 11, 2018. More interesting news about Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Breaks Through 27,000 to a New Record High – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 12 after the close. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.