Intrepid Capital Management Lifted By $448,000 Its Discovery Com Ser C (DISCK) Stake; Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shorts Increased By 18.37%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) stake by 36.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 17,920 shares as Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 67,082 shares with $1.71M value, up from 49,162 last quarter. Discovery Inc Com Ser C now has $14.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.91% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 2.19M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) had an increase of 18.37% in short interest. DSS’s SI was 366,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.37% from 309,200 shares previously. With 315,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Document Security Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s short sellers to cover DSS’s short positions. The SI to Document Security Systems Inc’s float is 3.08%. It closed at $0.42 lastly. It is down 70.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSS News: 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims Invalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Aga; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 26/03/2018 – Document Security Systems: Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims Invalid; 18/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/18/18 ATTENTION DSS IT System USERS: OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance outage that requires service; 22/04/2018 – DJ Document Security Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSS); 09/05/2018 – WRITER INFORMATION RECEIVES THE PAYMENT CARD INDUSTRY DATA SECURITY STANDARD (PCI DSS) CERTIFICATION; 30/03/2018 – Defense Security: 03/30/18 ATTENTION: NCAISS, NISS, ISFD, STEPP, and OBMS are currently unavailable. DSS OCIO is investigating; 06/04/2018 – Defense Security: 04/07/18 Attention DSS IT System Users: OCIO is planning a scheduled maintenance outage that requires service; 26/03/2018 DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 15/05/2018 – Document Security 1Q Rev $4.38M

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.27 million. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It has a 5 P/E ratio. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc.

More notable recent Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:DSS – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “â€œSolving Your Brand’s Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart â€“ What You Need to Knowâ€ On-Demand Webinar Now Available – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DSS Adds Samson Lee and JosÃ© Escudero to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSS and Market Defense to Host Online Webinar: â€œSolving Your Brand’s Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart â€“ What You Need to Knowâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DSS Releases Blockchain Tracking and Authentication Technology â€œSentinelâ€ to Combat Unauthorized Sellers, MAP Violators and Retail Arbitrage within Amazon Marketplace – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 18,761 shares to 64,039 valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) stake by 1.66M shares and now owns 408,109 shares. Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com was reduced too.