Intrepid Capital Management Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Com (HBI); Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $2.22 Million; Shares Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 119.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 57,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 104,729 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 47,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 280.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 386,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 524,210 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, up from 137,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 2.73 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 16,253 shares to 227,021 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,475 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 647,894 shares to 37,681 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,225 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.