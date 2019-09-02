Intrepid Capital Management Increases Position in Sykes Enterprises Com (SYKE); Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Share Value Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.05 Million Its Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (SYKE) by 105.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 119,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 231,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 112,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 90,125 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Adj EPS 31c-Adj EPS 34c; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 17/04/2018 – Nordis Technologies Names Paul Sykes Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $400.0 MILLION TO $405.0 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%

More notable recent Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sykes cuts Lakeland seasonal workers early – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 35,395 shares to 106,169 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 290,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,575 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 841,515 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 88,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,778 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Moreover, Riverhead Lc has 0.01% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 6,306 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 16,460 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 106,322 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 39,154 shares. Carroll Associates holds 800 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 33,837 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company owns 4,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 54,603 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 63,307 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

