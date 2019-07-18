Intrepid Capital Management Increases Position in Sykes Enterprises Com (SYKE); Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Boosted Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (SYKE) by 105.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 119,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 112,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.91. About 202,015 shares traded or 34.09% up from the average. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%; 19/03/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 EPS $1.40-EPS $1.50; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES INC SYKE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.00, REV VIEW $1.68 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 466.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 13,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,385 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 2,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 1.33 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Mgmt accumulated 971 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 0.18% stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 88,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,731 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc invested in 0% or 15,967 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.24% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 317,415 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 811,376 shares. 10 reported 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Maryland Cap invested in 0.11% or 10,818 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora invested in 370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 551 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited accumulated 3,356 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $155,987 activity. Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of stock. Shares for $4,315 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. Sanchez Robert bought $2,283 worth of stock or 29 shares. 27 shares valued at $2,054 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Thursday, January 31. On Sunday, June 30 the insider de la Bastide Lore bought $796. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of stock or 1 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 304,769 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $132.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,987 shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 5.96 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt Inc accumulated 186,918 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 47,587 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 25,169 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 119,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 1.91M shares. River Road Asset Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 360,083 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) or 12,778 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 81,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 347,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 42,948 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 4,613 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 27,014 shares.

