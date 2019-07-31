Intrepid Capital Management Increased Its Kroger Co Com (KR) Position by $655,656 as Stock Price Declined; As National Health Invs (NHI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Its Stake by $2.59 Million

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 4.10 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 33,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 160,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 44,633 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors Sees 2018 FFO $5.45/Shr-FFO $5.51/Shr; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66 million shares to 408,109 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kroger Announces New Nashville Division President – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.18 million for 14.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Provides $10.8 Million Construction Loan for Wisconsin Assisted Living/Memory Care Facility – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHI to Participate in 2019 JMP Securities Boston Real Estate Forum – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Health Investors declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NHI, Discovery Senior Living JV buys six properties – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NHI Acquires Michigan Assisted Living Facility for $13.5 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

