Intrepid Capital Management Increased Holding in Cubic Com (CUB) by $807,240; As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Market Value Declined, Holder Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 305,478 shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 913,122 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $42.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 10,349 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ameritas Prns has 14,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 13,182 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). American Century invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, Cibc has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 39,512 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Cap Mngmt Llc holds 4.32% or 193,063 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 284,397 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 6,100 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.02M shares. Smith Asset Gru LP holds 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 4,210 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 0.04% or 10,200 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,481 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl holds 0% or 6,133 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Comm Ma accumulated 381,115 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.21 million shares stake. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 163,158 shares. Camarda Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ftb stated it has 124 shares. Millennium Mngmt invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 60 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,207 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc accumulated 155,418 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Miles Capital owns 0.24% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 5,016 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 656,227 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,881 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Aga Anshooman had bought 123 shares worth $7,196 on Wednesday, May 8. WARNER JOHN H JR bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. On Friday, June 7 GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 2,716 shares. Shares for $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H.