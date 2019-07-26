Intrepid Capital Management Holding in Sykes Enterprises Com (SYKE) Has Raised by $3.33 Million as Stock Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Rose, Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.70 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 10.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (SYKE) by 105.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 119,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 112,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 62,261 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG; 19/03/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS; 23/03/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL – ANDREW SYKES WILL SUCCEED PETER GIBBS AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, VIRGINIA HOLMES WILL BECOME CHAIR OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 68% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FROM 74% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advsrs has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management invested in 0.06% or 236,026 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.18% or 264,046 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 496,733 shares. South State Corp owns 170,045 shares. Burney Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 273,506 shares. 68,000 were reported by Opus Inc. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inverness Counsel New York has 9,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 1.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Perkins Coie Tru owns 71,759 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt Co has 64,708 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 1.15M shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Democratic debate draws surprise 15.3M TV viewers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Worried DISH (DISH) Will Be Sold to Comcast (CMCSA)/Charter (CHTR) and Emerge as Significant Competitor – FBN – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Issues Notice of Release for Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Acquires Pure-Play & Best-of-Breed RPA Service Provider Symphony Ventures Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Issues Notice of Release for First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares to 804,881 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,170 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 38,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Graham Comm Inv Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 259,655 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.96M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Axa reported 163,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). River Road Asset Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 360,083 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 26,992 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 1,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 15,200 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 0.18% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 15,766 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 524,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).