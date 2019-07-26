Intrepid Capital Management Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Has Boosted by $8.31 Million; Schweitzer (SWM) Share Value Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 86,723 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 297.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 319,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 426,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 22.00 million shares traded or 265.75% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66 million shares to 408,109 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,992 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,340 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 79,391 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stelliam Invest Management LP accumulated 61.77% or 11.44 million shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0% or 723 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 10,722 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.37% or 230,386 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 53,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc LP reported 0.38% stake. Reilly Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 798 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 34,656 shares. 82,867 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 28,853 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,265 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has 52,055 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Services Automobile Association accumulated 24,027 shares. 1,027 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% or 20,800 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com has 16 shares. Alphaone Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,869 shares. 47,050 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,048 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp owns 39,803 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,528 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & owns 911 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 0.01% stake. Principal Financial holds 0.01% or 259,210 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

