Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Holding by $424,859 as Stock Declined; Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 237,500 shares as the company's stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 686,615 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.31 million, up from 449,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.31% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 644,906 shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,201 shares as the company's stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 16,741 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 9,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 1.99 million shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares to 143,992 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 125,000 shares to 137,312 shares, valued at $59.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

