Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Western Un Co Com (WU) Holding as Stock Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Stake Held by Hikari Power Ltd

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 337,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 373,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 4.21M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, up from 180,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Parnassus Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Stock Is Killing the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 90,750 shares to 248,290 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 50,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,310 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $14.57 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whitnell holds 0.51% or 6,416 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Lc stated it has 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthquest Corp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 98 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv reported 3.43% stake. Parsons Capital Ri holds 356,778 shares or 8.11% of its portfolio. Cordasco Networks holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 160 shares. Altavista Wealth Management stated it has 2,695 shares. Personal Cap holds 0.54% or 230,499 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,447 shares. Heritage Investors holds 0.59% or 47,997 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 436,348 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Osborne Capital Llc reported 1,476 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 14,415 shares to 22,293 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74 million for 10.97 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.