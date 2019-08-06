Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) by $2.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Roof Eidam & Maycock Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.73 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 143,992 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 187,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 538,188 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 319,540 shares to 426,855 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,944 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Wealth Planning stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bridgewater Associates LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,000 shares. 886 were reported by Signature Invest Limited Liability. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability holds 527 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc has 303,067 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 652 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 2,182 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capital Intll Limited Ca invested in 9,018 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Lynch & Associate In reported 20,941 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 331,508 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 875,114 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,645 shares to 6,095 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 10,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).