Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Net 1 Ueps Technologies Co (UEPS) Holding by $4.99 Million; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lowered Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $388,596

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (UEPS) by 80.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 408,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 136,076 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY ASKS COURT TO ENABLE PAYMENT OF NET1 UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT GIVEN ORDER REGARDING CONTINUED PAYMENT OF SOCIAL GRANTS; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 23/03/2018 – South African Constitutional Court pronounces judgment on payment of social welfare grants after April 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MARCH 9, UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT CAN BORROW UP TO ZAR 210 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Nv accumulated 21,802 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,254 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 178,628 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 6,177 are owned by Twin. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 365,313 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 4,263 shares stake. 88,041 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company. Smithfield Tru Com owns 933 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 99,790 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 45,385 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,488 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 8,148 shares to 78,193 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC) by 33,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $104.87 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M. On Tuesday, February 5 MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 22,788 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M. Shares for $4.12 million were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold UEPS shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 139,828 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management has invested 0.02% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Legal & General Group Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 7,117 shares. 756,678 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 186,653 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 321,928 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 117,900 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 300 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.01% or 48,132 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,591 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 39,638 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 8,722 shares to 86,907 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 381,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).