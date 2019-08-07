Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec C (HALL) Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 19.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 4,486 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 27,983 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 23,497 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $123.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62 million shares traded or 55.14% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL) stake by 29.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc analyzed 290,235 shares as Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (HALL)'s stock rose 36.93%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 685,575 shares with $7.13M value, down from 975,810 last quarter. Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C now has $271.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 54,639 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold HALL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.87 million shares or 2.54% less from 11.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 1,179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Wells Fargo & Mn has 21,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 126,847 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co owns 10,444 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Heartland has 0.08% invested in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). State Street invested in 228,685 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 823,105 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 30,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0% in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL). Intl Group Inc Inc reported 8,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 8,195 shares to 126,795 valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) stake by 319,540 shares and now owns 426,855 shares. Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Monday, August 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, August 5 report.

